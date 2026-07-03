The uniforms Australia and Egypt are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Australia and Egypt will both be wearing their primary uniforms for a match where winning is the only option.

Australia will get to wear its iconic gold jersey for the do-or-die match against Egypt. It promises to be a thriller of a Round of 32 matchup as the tournament inches closer to crowning a champion.

Egypt, one of the few African nations still alive in the World Cup, will sport its classic red jersey against Australia. This marks the third time in the tournament that the Egyptian national team will wear this look.

Australia is easy to spot on the field in gold, though during the group stage, the Socceroos lost a match to the United States while wearing an all-gold kit. That included gold shorts, which won’t be the case against Egypt.

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Egypt and Australia uniforms

It’s hard to say if the gold jersey brings Australia any real luck, but the national team will take any edge it can get against Egypt. The jersey will be paired with olive green shorts and white socks, while the goalkeeper will wear an all-purple kit.

Egypt will be easily identifiable on the field in its sharp red jersey with black accents, rounded out by white shorts and black socks. The Egyptian goalkeeper will suit up in a full turquoise kit.

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If Egypt advances further in the World Cup, their alternate kit options include an all-white look or white jerseys with black shorts. Australia’s secondary uniform is a solid olive green.