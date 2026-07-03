What is Australia’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Egypt?

Australia and Egypt meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, separated by just a few FIFA ranking points after contrasting group-stage campaigns.

Australia and Egypt meet in a tightly balanced Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations separated by just a few FIFA ranking points as they aim to extend their tournament runs into the knockout stage. The matchup brings together two sides that advanced through contrasting group-stage trajectories but arrive with confidence.

Australia are currently ranked No. 28 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,581.35 points. They enter the knockout phase looking to build on recent World Cup experience, having reached the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022 before being eliminated by Argentina.

With Australia’s chance to surpass the furthest they’ve gone at a World Cup, The Socceroos reached this stage after a mixed group campaign, opening with a 2-0 win over Turkey before falling by the same scoreline against the United States and finishing with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay. Egypt, meanwhile, went unbeaten in the group stage, drawing 1-1 with Belgium and Iran while securing a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

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How Australia and Egypt compare heading into the Round of 32

Australia are currently ranked No. 28 in the FIFA World Ranking, while Egypt sit slightly higher at No. 26 with 1,584.71 points. The narrow gap highlights how evenly matched both teams are heading into one of the most competitive fixtures of the Round of 32.

Players of Australia celebrate in front of the fans. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

With both teams separated by minimal ranking difference and strong defensive foundations on display in the group stage, the matchup promises to be a finely balanced contest where small details could determine qualification.

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