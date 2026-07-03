In which city and stadium are Australia vs Egypt playing today?

Australia and Egypt will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at one of the tournament's marquee venues. The knockout matchup heads to Texas, where a world-class stadium will provide the stage for a place in the Round of 16.

Australia and Egypt are ready to battle for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup next stage, with both nations arriving in Texas after impressive group-stage campaigns. The Socceroos and the Pharaohs will face off at Dallas Stadium.

Although commonly associated with nearby Dallas, the stadium is actually located in the city of Arlington, midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, the venue is among the largest in the United States.

The clash is one of three Round of 32 matches scheduled for Friday, making the city the center of attention as the knockout stage continues. With no second chances from this point forward, the winner will move on to the Round of 16.

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What time does Australia vs. Egypt kick off today?

Australia vs. Egypt kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, July 3. The Round of 32 showdown will be played at Dallas Stadium, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Connor Metcalfe during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The match is one of three knockout games scheduled, as the expanded 48-team World Cup continues its first-ever Round of 32. Australia earned its place after finishing second in Group D, while Egypt advanced as the runner-up in Group G.

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For fans in the United States, kickoff times across the country are:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 PM

Why is Dallas Stadium hosting Australia vs. Egypt?

Dallas Stadium is hosting Australia vs. Egypt because it is one of the 16 official venues selected. The stadium was awarded multiple group-stage matches, two Round of 32 games, a Round of 16 contest and one semifinal.

Located in Arlington, Texas, between Dallas and Fort Worth, the stadium is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and was chosen thanks to its world-class infrastructure, retractable roof and premium facilities.

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Australia and Egypt are playing the second of the venue’s two Round of 32 fixtures, with the winner returning to Dallas Stadium for a Round of 16 match. The venue will also stage one of the tournament’s two semifinals later in July.

How many fans can Dallas Stadium hold?

Dallas Stadium can accommodate more than 90,000 spectators for FIFA World Cup matches. While its standard NFL seating capacity is about 80,000, the venue was specifically designed to expand for major international events.

Opened in 2009, the stadium features a retractable roof and one of the world’s largest center-hung high-definition video boards. Those features, combined with its modern amenities and flexible seating configuration, helped secure its place.

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With Australia and Egypt battling for a place in the Round of 16, another crowd of more than 90,000 fans is expected to create one of the most electric atmospheres of the knockout stage at Dallas Stadium.