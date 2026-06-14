What’s Curacao’s FIFA ranking and how did they qualify for 2026 World Cup?

Curacao are one of the nations that will, for the first time, compete in a FIFA World Cup.

For the first time in history, Curacao are competing in a World Cup. This small nation, with the vast majority of their players being Dutch-based, currently hold the 82nd position in the FIFA ranking.

Undoubtedly, this team arrives as one of the biggest underdogs in the competition, although many hope they might pull off an upset. With a population of around 150,000 inhabitants, the former Dutch colony aims to make a statement.

In this edition of the World Cup, Curacao have been selected to participate in the Group E. There, they share the group with Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador.

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How did Curacao qualify for the World Cup?

Under the guidance of veteran manager Dick Advocaat, The Blue Wave completely dominated the CONCACAF second qualification round by winning all 4 of their matches with a commanding +13 goal difference (15 goals scored, 2 conceded).

Leandro Bacuna of Curacao during the press conference.

They carried that elite form straight into the critical Final Round, topping Group B with 12 points from 6 matches (3 wins, 3 draws, 0 losses) and edging out regional powerhouse Jamaica with a +10 goal difference.

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After securing a spot at the United States, Mexico, and Canada World Cup, Curacao became the smallest nation by population size to ever qualify for a World Cup tournament, breaking the previous record held by Iceland.