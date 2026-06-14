Curacao’s population and language: More about the 2026 World Cup debutant

From a Caribbean island of barely 150,000 people to the 2026 World Cup, Curacao will become one of the most remarkable stories of the tournament.

Curacao are one of the feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup. The Caribbean island nation qualified for FIFA’s spectacular event for the first time in their history, becoming one of the smallest countries ever to reach the World Cup.

The Blue and Yellow stunned observers during CONCACAF qualifying by finishing atop their group ahead of Jamaica, Bermuda, and Trinidad and Tobago. Their remarkable run earned Curacao a historic ticket to North America and transformed the team into one of the tournament’s biggest underdog stories.

Now, in a very tough Group E with Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast, Curacao have the opportunity to introduce millions of fans to an island better known for its beaches, colorful architecture, and rich cultural heritage.

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What is the population of Curacao?

Curacao has a population of roughly 150,000 to 160,000 people. To put that into perspective, the island’s population is smaller than many cities around the world. An amazing number.

That makes Curacao one of the least populous nations ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup, joining a select group of small countries that have reached the sport’s grandest stage. Despite its size, the island has produced numerous professional footballers who have played in Europe and across the Americas.

What language do people speak in Curacao?

Curacao is a multilingual society with several official languages. Dutch, Papiamentu, and English are all widely spoken on the island, while Spanish is also commonly understood because of Curacao’s location in the southern Caribbean near the coast of Venezuela.

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Papiamentu, a unique creole language blending Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, African, and indigenous influences, is perhaps the strongest symbol of Curacao’s cultural identity.

Where is Curacao located?

Curacao is an island in the southern Caribbean Sea and forms part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The island lies just north of Venezuela and is known for its capital city, Willemstad, whose colorful colonial buildings are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Because of its ties to the Netherlands, many Curacao players have developed in Dutch football academies, helping raise the level of the national team in recent years.

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How did Curacao qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Curacao arrive at the World Cup as one of the tournament’s greatest underdogs. The nation shocked CONCACAF by winning their qualifying group over regional powers such as Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. The achievement was particularly impressive considering the island’s limited population and resources compared to many of its rivals.

Curacao now hope to write their own chapter of World Cup history. Whether or not the island advances beyond the group stage, simply appearing at the tournament marks one of the greatest accomplishments in the country’s sporting history.