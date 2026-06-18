Confirmed lineups, referee, and uniforms for Canada vs Qatar today at 2026 World Cup

Canada and Qatar are set to square off in a pivotal Round 2 group-stage clash at the 2026 World Cup, with both starting lineups, the officiating crew, and match kits officially locked in.

Canada and Qatar will square off in Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup group stage. As Group B play intensifies, anticipation is at an all-time high with a multitude of knockout-round scenarios hanging in the balance.

This clash features massive stakes for both sides, as each nation desperately needs a positive result to stay in contention for a spot in the Round of 32, especially with the outcome of the Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match already in the books.

Advancement will be a grueling task after both squads battled to draws in their tournament openers, meaning a loss here could effectively end their dreams of a deep knockout run. With survival on the line, securing all three points is the absolute priority.

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With the venue locked in and ready, the stadium stands are expected to be a sea of red. The soccer world will be watching closely to see who blinks first and who walks away with a crucial victory in the standings.

On a scale of 1️⃣ to 🔟, how ready are you, Canada?



🇨🇦 🇶🇦 #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/oPRR81vGJG — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 18, 2026

Confirmed lineups for Canada and Qatar

Co-host Canada will be short-handed for this matchup, missing Marcelo Flores and Alfie Jones. Meanwhile, Qatar boast a completely healthy squad. Here are the confirmed starting XIs for both teams:

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Canada’s confirmed starting XI: Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau Defenders: Allstair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea Midfielders: Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Qatar’s confirmed starting XI: Goalkeeper: Mahmud Abunada Defenders: Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed Midfielders: Jassem Gaber, Gueye Laye, Edmilson Junior, Assim Madibo, Akram Afif Forward: Youseff Youseff



Referees for Canada and Qatar

An all-South American officiating crew, led by Chile’s Cristián Garay, will manage the pitch for this high-stakes encounter. Here is the complete referee assignment:

Head Referee: Cristian Garay (Chile)

Assistant Referee 1: Jose Retamal (Chile)

Assistant Referee 2: Miguel Rocha (Chile)

Fourth Referee: Kevin Ortega (Peru)

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Uniforms for Canada and Qatar

Despite they are designated as the home team, Canada will wear their second kits, and Qatar will counter in their classic white away uniforms. Here are the designated colors for both squads and the officiating crew: