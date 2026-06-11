What’s South Africa’s FIFA world ranking? More about Mexico’s group stage opponent

South Africa open the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mexico as the lowest-ranked team in Group A. Here's a closer look at Bafana Bafana and the group standings.

Mexico begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against South Africa at Estadio Azteca, with the African nation entering the tournament ranked 60th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. The opening match marks a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener, when the two countries played to a memorable 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. Follow the minute‑by‑minute coverage of the inaugural game here.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team in Group A, South Africa arrive at the tournament looking to challenge expectations and make a strong impression on the global stage. Mexico, currently ranked 15th in the world, enter as the favorite, but Bafana Bafana will hope to use their underdog status to create problems for the co-hosts in front of a packed crowd in Mexico City.

The matchup also serves as the first step in a challenging group that features teams from three different continents. Alongside Mexico and South Africa, Group A includes South Korea and Czechia, creating a competitive race for the two automatic places in the knockout stage.

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How does South Africa compare to the rest of Group A?

According to the latest FIFA World Rankings, South Africa are the lowest-ranked nation in the group. The current standings are:

Mexico — 15th

South Korea — 25th

Czechia — 40th

South Africa — 60th

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While rankings provide a snapshot of recent performances, World Cup history has shown that lower-ranked teams can still produce surprises on the biggest stage.

What is Mexico’s schedule in Group A?

Mexico will play all three group-stage matches at home, splitting their games between Mexico City and Guadalajara.

June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

June 24: Mexico vs. Czechia — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

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With home-field advantage and one of the strongest squads in the group, Mexico will be aiming to secure qualification for the knockout rounds, while South Africa look to begin their campaign with a statement result in the tournament opener.