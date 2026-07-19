What’s the weather and temperature in New York today for Spain vs Argentina at 2026 World Cup final?

Check today's weather forecast for Spain vs Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, including temperature, air quality, and match conditions in New York.

Spain and Argentina meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, where weather conditions have been closely monitored ahead of kickoff. After days of smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting air quality across the region, the forecast has improved significantly for Sunday’s championship match.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the New York metropolitan area on Saturday, helping remove much of the wildfire smoke from the atmosphere through a process commonly referred to as “dirty rain.” As a result, air quality is expected to be much better by the time Spain and Argentina take the field with their strongest lineups available.

With their confirmed uniforms for this match, kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, with both finalists expected to play under warm but favorable conditions after a week in which extreme weather has impacted several matches throughout the tournament.

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Weather forecast for Spain vs Argentina in East Rutherford

Although showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning, forecasts indicate conditions will steadily improve throughout the day. The New York area was under an Air Quality Alert and Flood Watch before the weekend storm system moved through. Forecasters also warned of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes on Saturday.

General view inside the stadium. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Weather at kickoff (3:00 p.m. ET):

Temperature: Around 83°F (28°C)

Around Conditions: Mostly sunny skies

Mostly sunny skies Air quality: Expected to improve significantly after Saturday’s rainfall

Expected to improve significantly after Saturday’s rainfall Rain chances: Low by kickoff after morning showers taper off

Low by kickoff after morning showers taper off Humidity: Moderate following the passage of the storm system

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Saturday’s steady rainfall helped clear smoke particles left behind by the Canadian wildfires, greatly improving visibility and air quality for fans and players ahead of the World Cup final.