In which city and stadium are Spain vs Argentina playing today at the 2026 World Cup final?

Find out where Spain and Argentina are playing the 2026 World Cup final, including the city, stadium, capacity, and venue details.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City. The match will decide the new world champion in one of the most anticipated finals in tournament history, and the uniforms for the match have already been confirmed.

The iconic venue will host the final with an approximate capacity of 82,500 spectators for soccer matches, bringing together two of the strongest teams in international soccer. The match is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET as Spain and Argentina compete for the biggest prize in the sport, taking the field with their strongest lineups available.

With favorable weather conditions in East Rutherford, the final features a clash between La Albiceleste, the defending world champions, and Spain, the reigning champions of Europe. Lionel Messi and Argentina are seeking to become only the third nation to win consecutive World Cup titles, while Spain will attempt to capture their second World Cup trophy.

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How did Spain and Argentina reach the World Cup final?

Argentina reached the final after surviving a dramatic knockout stage filled with late-game moments. Messi and his teammates won all four knockout matches, although they needed extra time against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 and Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

A general view during the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

The defending champions also overcame difficult situations against Egypt and England, coming from behind late in both matches to secure their place in the final.

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Spain, meanwhile, have advanced through the knockout rounds with control and consistency. After defeating Austria, La Roja secured narrow victories over Portugal and Belgium before producing a dominant semifinal performance against France.

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The final presents a contrast in styles, with Argentina’s experience and individual quality facing a Spain team built around possession, organization, and tactical control.