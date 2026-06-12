What’s the weather in Toronto today for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2026 World Cup?

Toronto appears set for ideal World Cup conditions as Canada open their 2026 campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 2026 World Cup is officially underway, and all eyes will be on Toronto as Canada take the field against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the host nation’s opening match of the tournament.

Beyond the action on the pitch, weather conditions are always an important factor for players and fans alike. Fortunately, the forecast appears favorable for one of the most anticipated matches of the opening week.

The weather is also expected to cooperate for the opening ceremony, which will feature performances from several of Canada’s biggest musical stars before kickoff.

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What is the weather forecast for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

At kickoff, temperatures are expected to be around 26°C (79°F), providing warm but manageable conditions for both teams. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud throughout the evening, with only a 20 percent chance of rain.

Humidity is expected to sit at approximately 47 percent, creating relatively comfortable conditions compared to the more humid environments often seen during summer tournaments. Overall, the weather outlook suggests ideal conditions for an entertaining World Cup opener in Canada.

Will the opening ceremony be affected by the weather?

At this point, there is little indication that weather will significantly impact the festivities. The favorable forecast is welcome news for organizers planning the opening ceremony, which is expected to feature performances by Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, and William Prince.

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With only a limited chance of precipitation and comfortable temperatures expected throughout the evening, fans attending the event should be able to enjoy both the pre-match entertainment and the World Cup opener without major weather concerns.