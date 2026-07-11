What happened to Declan Rice and why was he subbed off by England vs Norway at 2026 World Cup?

At halftime of an entertaining 2026 World Cup match between Norway and England, Declan Rice was substituted by Thomas Tuchel.

Declan Rice arrived at the match against Norway with limited preparation, and despite his best efforts, he was only able to play 45 minutes for England. At halftime at Miami Stadium, he was replaced by Eberechi Eze as Thomas Tuchel looked for more attacking dynamism and a player in better physical condition.

A physical issue caused by a virus had placed his availability in doubt and raised concerns ahead of the match. However, the Arsenal midfielder was able to start for The Three Lions, although it was clear he was not operating at 100 percent.

One important detail that cannot be overlooked is the weather conditions under which the match is being played. Temperatures above 30 degrees, combined with high humidity, are creating an even greater physical demand on the players.

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In a first half that featured not only two entertaining goals but also Jordan Pickford breaking Peter Shilton’s record to become England’s most-capped goalkeeper in World Cup history, the team’s fate will depend on whether it wins, ties, or loses in South Florida.

Declan Rice #4 of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

Bellingham surpassed a soccer legend

Andreas Schjelderup opened the scoring with a spectacular goal, but the joy did not last long for the Vikings, who celebrated with their iconic Viking Row. Jude Bellingham then leveled the match for England late in the first half with an individual effort inside the box.

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In this way, the Real Madrid midfielder surpassed a legend of the game, eclipsing Zinedine Zidane’s World Cup goal tally. Bellingham has now scored six goals in the tournament, while Zidane finished his World Cup career with five.

VAR once again takes center stage

Around the middle of the second half, Pickford’s goal was beaten for a second time on the day. However, Norway’s second goal was disallowed after a VAR review, allowing Thomas Tuchel and England to breathe a sigh of relief once again.

The key figure in the incident was Erling Haaland, who pushed his opponent inside the box before the corner kick was taken. The referee did not initially spot the foul, but his assistants did, leading to the final decision to disallow Torbjørn Heggem’s goal.