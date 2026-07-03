Which African teams are remaining at the 2026 World Cup?

There are still a few African teams standing up for the continent in the World Cup.

With the recent defeat of Algeria against Switzerland in the Round of 32, only four African teams remain. Cape Verdeis one of these resilient squads still fighting hard to represent the continent on the global stage. Their incredible performance continues to inspire fans as they push deeper into the intense tournament bracket.

Egypt is another heavy hitter remaining in the competition, keeping the North African dream alive and kicking. The Pharaohs have shown great discipline and tactical awareness to navigate their way through tough matches so far.

Ghana and Morocco round out the final four African nations determined to make history in the 2026 edition. Both teams bring immense passion, technical skill, and a proven track record of upsetting traditional powerhouses.

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The brutal reality of the knockout stage

If the remaining African teams want to continue alive in the tournament, they must win their upcoming games. There are no second chances or safety nets left for anyone at this advanced stage of the competition. A single mistake on the pitch can ruin years of preparation and send an entire nation home.

Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush of Egypt.

Cape Verde

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco

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The knockout stage is completely unforgiving, meaning that you either secure a victory or you go home immediately. Teams cannot settle for tactical draws to get by like they did during the early group phase. It is all about survival now, forcing players to give everything they have until the final whistle.

Has an african team ever won the World Cup?

No African team has ever won the prestigious World Cup trophy since the tournament began back in 1930. Morocco came closest to breaking the ultimate barrier in 2022 by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals. The current remaining squads are highly motivated to shatter that ceiling and bring the gold to Africa.