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Which and how many 2026 World Cup games will be played in Miami?

Miami is a big-time destination for the 2026 World Cup, as it's not only a great place, but has one of the host stadiums in the tournament.

Miami Stadium
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesMiami Stadium

Miami is one of the most well-known destinations in America, hence it’s one of the cities whose stadium is hosting a number of games for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. How many games will be played in the East Coast’s joyful city?

Miami will host seven games during the 2026 World Cup. This includes blockbuster games like Colombia vs Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo as the leading man. As a whole, the city will host four Group Stage matches, alongside a Round of 32 game, a Quarterfinal matchup, and the Bronze medal game as well.

Group Stage

June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde
June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil
June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal

Knockout Stage:

July 3: Round of 32: Group J Winner vs. Group H Runner-Up
July 11: Quarter-final
July 18: Bronze Final/ Third-Place Match

Hard Rock Stadium will change its name for 2026 World Cup

Due to sponsorship issues, the Hard Rock Stadium will not be called as usual. Instead, it will be called Miami Stadium. This is because of FIFA‘s very specific branding rules. It’s known that FIFA fully prohibits corporate-sponsored stadium names, especially if said companies aren’t sponsoring the World Cup.

Under the tournament rules FIFA formulated, the host venues must adopt neutral, geographical names. Therefore, all Hard Rock branding will be removed, at least during the 2026 World Cup.

See also

How many and which 2026 World Cup games will be played in Los Angeles?

Miami Stadium’s capacity and features for 2026 World Cup

For the 2026 World Cup, Miami Stadium will host up to 65,000 people. The venue, located in Miami Gardens, Florida, will use a state-of-the-art Tifway 419 Bermuda grass hybrid and requires specialized grow lights to ensure optimal field quality during the hot summer matches.

The venue upgrades include multi-corner video boards and premium luxury suites. The stadium also features the SkyView south-side gondola ride, which treats guests to panoramic, bird’s-eye views of the stadium campus and downtown skyline.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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