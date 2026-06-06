Which and how many 2026 World Cup games will be played in Miami?

Miami is a big-time destination for the 2026 World Cup, as it's not only a great place, but has one of the host stadiums in the tournament.

Miami is one of the most well-known destinations in America, hence it’s one of the cities whose stadium is hosting a number of games for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. How many games will be played in the East Coast’s joyful city?

Miami will host seven games during the 2026 World Cup. This includes blockbuster games like Colombia vs Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo as the leading man. As a whole, the city will host four Group Stage matches, alongside a Round of 32 game, a Quarterfinal matchup, and the Bronze medal game as well.

Group Stage



– June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

– June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

– June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil

– June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal



Knockout Stage:



– July 3: Round of 32: Group J Winner vs. Group H Runner-Up

– July 11: Quarter-final

– July 18: Bronze Final/ Third-Place Match

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Hard Rock Stadium will change its name for 2026 World Cup

Due to sponsorship issues, the Hard Rock Stadium will not be called as usual. Instead, it will be called Miami Stadium. This is because of FIFA‘s very specific branding rules. It’s known that FIFA fully prohibits corporate-sponsored stadium names, especially if said companies aren’t sponsoring the World Cup.

Getting the pitch ready for the world’s best ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7qHQ4i0dkX — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 29, 2026

Under the tournament rules FIFA formulated, the host venues must adopt neutral, geographical names. Therefore, all Hard Rock branding will be removed, at least during the 2026 World Cup.

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Miami Stadium’s capacity and features for 2026 World Cup

For the 2026 World Cup, Miami Stadium will host up to 65,000 people. The venue, located in Miami Gardens, Florida, will use a state-of-the-art Tifway 419 Bermuda grass hybrid and requires specialized grow lights to ensure optimal field quality during the hot summer matches.

The venue upgrades include multi-corner video boards and premium luxury suites. The stadium also features the SkyView south-side gondola ride, which treats guests to panoramic, bird’s-eye views of the stadium campus and downtown skyline.