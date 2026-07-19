Which classic did Madonna perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

Madonna brought one of the biggest hits of her four-decade career to FIFA's first-ever World Cup Final halftime show, with millions of fans around the world witnessing another iconic performance from the music legend.

Madonna performed one of the biggest hits of her four-decade career during the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, adding another iconic chapter to her legendary career in front of millions of viewers around the world.

Known for reinventing herself while staying true to the songs that defined pop music, the Queen of Pop has built a catalog filled with stadium anthems and unforgettable live performances. That’s why everyone wants to know the setlist.

Her appearance at the World Cup Final marked her return to the halftime stage more than a decade after headlining the NFL’s Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show. The show blended music and philanthropy in an 11-minute spectacle.

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Which Madonna classic was included in the halftime show?

Madonna performed “Music”, the title track from her 2000 studio album that became one of her biggest hits of the early 21st century. The song’s electronic-pop sound highlighted the range of her catalog.

The pop icon used the historic stage to revisit one of the tracks that defined her four-decade career, bringing one of her most recognizable anthems to FIFA’s first-ever World Cup Final halftime performance.

After headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012, the World Cup Final became another landmark event in her live performance history, placing her song in front of one of the largest audiences in sports and entertainment.