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Which manager has the most World Cup titles? List of every coach who won the trophy since 1930

Winning a World Cup as a manager is an absolute dream and probably, the pinnacle of achievements. However, is there one manager that reigns over the other as the winningest of them all?

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Argentina coach.

Winning the tournament everyone wants to win is one thing, but topping the list as the one who has won it the most is an absolute bragging right. Now, imagine that tournament is the FIFA World Cup and you’re the manager in charge of lining up the best players possible and design all the tactics and gameplans required to win.

Well, to win the FIFA World Cup as a manager brings plenty of prestige, but also, is quite a hard feat to do. Also, there are some bizarre trends that “help” managers win the World Cup.

For instance, no foreign manager has ever won a World Cup. Every single mastermind behind a championship-winning team has been a native citizen of the country they coached.

Who is the winningest manager in World Cup history?

The manager with the most FIFA World Cup titles is the legendary Italian coach Vittorio Pozzo. He remains the only coach in football history to guide a nation to two World Cup trophies. He achieved the feat in back-to-back fashion with Italy in 1934 and 1938.

Vittorio Pozzo’s reputation is that of a brilliant tactical mastermind and the most successful international coach in men’s soccer history. Revered as Il Vecchio Maestro, he pioneered the Metodo formation, which is a a precursor to the modern 4-3-3, emphasizing tactical discipline, physical conditioning, and a strong collective team spirit.

See also

All the World Cup champions in history: List of winners by year since 1930

Full list of World Cup-winning managers

YearWinning ManagerNationalityWinning Team
1930Alberto SuppiciUruguayanUruguay
1934Vittorio PozzoItalianItaly
1938Vittorio PozzoItalianItaly
1950Juan Lopez FontanaUruguayanUruguay
1954Sepp HerbergerGermanWest Germany
1958Vicente FeolaBrazilianBrazil
1962Aymore MoreiraBrazilianBrazil
1966Sir Alf RamseyEnglishEngland
1970Mário ZagalloBrazilianBrazil
1974Helmut SchonGermanWest Germany
1978Cesar Luis MenottiArgentineArgentina
1982Enzo BearzotItalianItaly
1986Carlos BilardoArgentineArgentina
1990Franz BeckenbauerGermanWest Germany
1994Carlos Alberto ParreiraBrazilianBrazil
1998Aime JacquetFrenchFrance
2002Luiz Felipe ScolariBrazilianBrazil
2006Marcello LippiItalianItaly
2010Vicente del BosqueSpanishSpain
2014Joachim LowGermanGermany
2018Didier DeschampsFrenchFrance
2022Lionel ScaloniArgentineArgentina
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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