Which players going to the 2026 World Cup are missing in the Panini album?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup sticker album has sparked debate as several stars linked to the tournament, including Neymar, are absent from Panini’s official collection, leaving fans comparing squads and stickers worldwide.

The Panini sticker album has once again turned the lead-up to a World Cup into a global collecting frenzy, with the 2026 edition already standing out as the largest in history, featuring 980 stickers across all participating nations.

But as fans rush to complete their albums, a surprising pattern has emerged: several players who are officially heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup are nowhere to be found inside its pages, creating confusion among collectors.

Among the most talked-about omissions is Neymar, who was left out of the Brazil section despite being part of the national team squad for the tournament. His absence has been widely discussed because of his long-standing presence.

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2026 World Cup players missing from the Panini album

Several confirmed 2026 World Cup players are missing from the official Panini album due to early production deadlines, with verified cases including Neymar (Brazil), Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) and Sardar Azmoun (Iran).

Neymar, Dejan Kulusevski and Sardar Azmoun (Source: Wagner Meier/Michael Campanella/Robert Cianflone — Getty Images)

The list so far includes:

Neymar | Brazil

Eduardo Camavinga | France

Alejandro Balde | Spain

António Silva | Portugal

Dejan Kulusevski | Sweden

Sardar Azmoun | Iran

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The omissions were identified after comparing the final FIFA 26-man squads with the published 980-sticker collection. The issue has become a discussed topic, as the 2026 edition reflects a snapshot of national team projections.

A clear example is Neymar, who was initially left out of the Brazil section due to uncertainty around his fitness and international status at the time of production, before later being included in Brazil’s final squad announcement window.

Why are 2026 World Cup players missing from the Panini album?

Players are missing from the World Cup album because the collection is produced months before official FIFA squad announcements, forcing Panini to rely on projections, statistical models and early call-up data rather than final rosters.

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Sources explain that Panini finalizes international editions well ahead of time—often in early-year production windows—using availability, recent national team appearances and probability-based models to decide inclusion.

As a result, players who were injured at the time, not yet called up or later recalled by coaches can end up either excluded or inaccurately represented in the final sticker set. Panini often releases “update sets” after the event begins.

These supplemental stickers are designed specifically to correct late squad changes, but they arrive after the main album has already reached collectors worldwide, reinforcing the idea that the book is a snapshot frozen in time rather than a fully up-to-date squad guide.