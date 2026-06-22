Mbappe scores in 100th cap for France: How his numbers compare to Messi, Ronaldo after 100 games

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his landmark 100th cap for France in style by finding the back of the net, immediately sparking historical comparisons to how fellow icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared when reaching their own century marks on the international stage.

Not to be outdone by Lionel Messi’s dazzling two-goal masterclass for Argentina against Austria, Kylian Mbappe delivered his own moment of magic. The French superstar fired Les Bleus into the lead against Iraq, perfectly marking a historic milestone as he earned his 100th international cap.

To put his staggering international production into perspective, Mbappe‘s goal was his 59th in 100 appearances for France. By comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had scored 46 and 37 international goals, respectively, when they reached the same 100-cap milestone with their national teams.

The milestone moment materialized after a sharp, fluid combination play between Mbappe and teammate Michael Olise. Finding a pocket of space, Mbappe unleashed a stunning long-range strike from outside the box to open the scoring for France in this crucial 2026 World Cup second-round matchup.

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In addition to rewriting the record books for France, Mbappe is rapidly closing in on Messi at the top of the all-time World Cup scoring charts, pulling level with Brazilian legend Ronaldo for second place. With his strike in this crucial group-stage clash against Iraq, the French international continues to cement his legendary status by padding his already staggering tournament numbers.

Kylian Mbappé's 15th career FIFA World Cup goal was a work of art 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZE9iuK2VHQ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

Mbappe charges into the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race

The French superstar didn’t just inch closer to the top of the all-time tournament scoring list; he also firmly inserted himself into the 2026 Golden Boot race, which is currently spearheaded by Lionel Messi.

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With three goals already to his name and plenty of tournament left to play, Mbappe and Messi look primed for a thrilling heavyweight duel for the Golden Boot, with just a single goal separating the two icons at this stage.

Mbappe closing in on Miroslav Klose’s all-time record

While Messi continues to add to his own historic tally and Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to find the back of the net in this tournament, Mbappe has a golden opportunity to catch Miroslav Klose in the all-time World Cup scoring charts. Sitting at 15 career tournament goals—just one behind the German legend—Mbappe is on the verge of shattering one of the sport’s most coveted milestones.