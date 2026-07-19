Before Lionel Messi and Spain took center stage in the 2026 World Cup final, another global star captured the spotlight.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain featured one last memorable pre-match moment before kickoff as thousands of fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the world turned their attention to the ceremonial delivery of the official match ball.

As is tradition, FIFA selected a globally recognized celebrity to take part in the opening ceremony, adding another touch of spectacle to the biggest match in world football.

This year’s honor went to Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who walked onto the field carrying the official match ball before handing it over to the referee crew.

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Who delivered the match ball at the 2026 World Cup final?

The actor Timothee Chalamet was chosen to deliver the official match ball before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The Oscar-nominated actor entered the pitch moments before kickoff, receiving a warm reception from supporters as he participated in one of FIFA’s signature pre-match traditions.

His appearance added another celebrity moment to a final that had already attracted worldwide attention because of the showdown between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

Why was Timothee Chalamet part of the World Cup ceremony?

FIFA has increasingly incorporated internationally recognized figures into its biggest events to help celebrate the global reach of the World Cup. By selecting Timothee Chalamet to deliver the match ball, the organization once again blended soccer with entertainment before the opening whistle.

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The ceremonial entrance marked the final step before the referee crew officially began the match, bringing an end to the pre-game festivities and setting the stage for the most important game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.