Who’s singing the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will begin with one of its most emotional traditions. Before Argentina and Spain battle for the trophy, one of music's biggest stars will take center stage to perform the United States national anthem.

The FIFA World Cup final is set to deliver much more than the biggest match. Before Argentina and Spain take the field at New York New Jersey Stadium, millions of fans will also witness a star-studded closing ceremony.

Among the most anticipated pre-match moments is the performance of the United States national anthem. This year, FIFA selected EGOT-winning singer Jennifer Hudson to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kickoff.

The acclaimed artist, known for her powerhouse vocals and award-winning career in music, film and television, will lead one of the ceremony’s most symbolic moments before the attention shifts to the battle for the world title.

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Who is Jennifer Hudson?

Jennifer Hudson is one of the most accomplished entertainers of her generation. She first rose to prominence as a finalist on American Idol in 2004 before launching a career that has spanned music, film, television and Broadway.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Her breakthrough acting role came in the 2006 musical film Dreamgirls, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Throughout her career, Hudson has become one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status, meaning she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

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Her music catalog includes hit songs such as Spotlight, If This Isn’t Love and Where You At, while she has also served as a coach on The Voice UK and currently hosts The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Academy Award-winning artist will deliver a special rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the pre-match closing ceremony, setting the stage for the championship match between Argentina and Spain.

What time will Jennifer Hudson perform?

Jennifer Hudson is expected to perform at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19, shortly before the FIFA World Cup Final begins.

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The World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET, meaning fans who want to watch Hudson’s performance should tune in well before the match begins.

The finalists will also sing their respective anthems, of course. Urban singer Maria Becerra will be the one signing the Argentine national anthem before the final, whereas the Spanish national anthem will reportedly have a performance from Inda Bonet.