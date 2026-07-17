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Who is the oldest player to win the FIFA World Cup?

The record for the oldest World Cup winner remains one of the competition’s most remarkable achievements, showcasing a veteran whose leadership defined his nation’s triumph.

The football World Cup trophy 1982 is displayed during the Italy victory.
© Paolo Bruno/Getty ImagesThe football World Cup trophy 1982 is displayed during the Italy victory.

Dino Zoff remains the oldest player ever to win the FIFA World Cup, a record that has stood for more than four decades. The legendary Italian goalkeeper captained his country to the 1982 title in Spain, cementing his place among soccer’s greatest icons.

Zoff was 40 years and 133 days old when Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 in the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. As captain, he lifted the trophy after leading the Azzurri through one of the most memorable title runs in tournament history.

Several legendary players have come close to Zoff’s milestone over the years, including Lionel Messi, Miroslav Klose, and Franco Armani, but none have managed to surpass the Italian goalkeeper’s remarkable record.

The oldest players to win the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has crowned champions of every generation, but only a handful of players have lifted the trophy after turning 35. Goalkeepers are especially well represented on the list, reflecting how experience can extend careers at the highest level.

Scirea and Dino Zoff of Italy hold the trophy aloft after the World Cup final against West Germany- Steve Powell/Allsport-Getty Images

Scirea and Dino Zoff of Italy hold the trophy aloft after the World Cup final against West Germany- Steve Powell/Allsport-Getty Images

RankPlayerAge when winning the World Cup
1Dino Zoff (Italy)40 years, 133 days
2Nilton Santos (Brazil)37 years, 32 days
3Angelo Peruzzi (Italy)36 years, 143 days
4Franco Armani (Argentina)36 years, 63 days
5Miroslav Klose (Germany)36 years, 34 days
6Gilmar Rinaldi (Brazil)35 years, 185 days
7Lionel Messi (Argentina)35 years, 177 days
8Toni Turek (West Germany)35 years, 167 days
9Bernard Lama (France)35 years, 96 days
10Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)34 years, 309 days
See also

Who is the youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final?

Can Dino Zoff’s record ever be broken?

Zoff’s achievement has proven extraordinarily difficult to match. Modern soccer places greater physical demands on players than ever before, making it increasingly rare for outfield players to remain at the highest level into their late 30s or 40s.

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Goalkeepers continue to have the best opportunity to challenge the record because they often enjoy longer careers than outfield players. Even so, no World Cup-winning player has surpassed Zoff’s mark since 1982, highlighting the longevity and consistency that made his career one of the greatest in soccer history.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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