Who is the oldest player to win the FIFA World Cup?

The record for the oldest World Cup winner remains one of the competition’s most remarkable achievements, showcasing a veteran whose leadership defined his nation’s triumph.

Dino Zoff remains the oldest player ever to win the FIFA World Cup, a record that has stood for more than four decades. The legendary Italian goalkeeper captained his country to the 1982 title in Spain, cementing his place among soccer’s greatest icons.

Zoff was 40 years and 133 days old when Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 in the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. As captain, he lifted the trophy after leading the Azzurri through one of the most memorable title runs in tournament history.

Several legendary players have come close to Zoff’s milestone over the years, including Lionel Messi, Miroslav Klose, and Franco Armani, but none have managed to surpass the Italian goalkeeper’s remarkable record.

Advertisement

The oldest players to win the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has crowned champions of every generation, but only a handful of players have lifted the trophy after turning 35. Goalkeepers are especially well represented on the list, reflecting how experience can extend careers at the highest level.

Scirea and Dino Zoff of Italy hold the trophy aloft after the World Cup final against West Germany- Steve Powell/Allsport-Getty Images

Rank Player Age when winning the World Cup 1 Dino Zoff (Italy) 40 years, 133 days 2 Nilton Santos (Brazil) 37 years, 32 days 3 Angelo Peruzzi (Italy) 36 years, 143 days 4 Franco Armani (Argentina) 36 years, 63 days 5 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 36 years, 34 days 6 Gilmar Rinaldi (Brazil) 35 years, 185 days 7 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 35 years, 177 days 8 Toni Turek (West Germany) 35 years, 167 days 9 Bernard Lama (France) 35 years, 96 days 10 Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina) 34 years, 309 days

Advertisement

Can Dino Zoff’s record ever be broken?

Zoff’s achievement has proven extraordinarily difficult to match. Modern soccer places greater physical demands on players than ever before, making it increasingly rare for outfield players to remain at the highest level into their late 30s or 40s.

SurveyWill Dino Zoff's record as the oldest FIFA World Cup winner ever be broken? Will Dino Zoff's record as the oldest FIFA World Cup winner ever be broken? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Goalkeepers continue to have the best opportunity to challenge the record because they often enjoy longer careers than outfield players. Even so, no World Cup-winning player has surpassed Zoff’s mark since 1982, highlighting the longevity and consistency that made his career one of the greatest in soccer history.