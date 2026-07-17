Who is the youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final?

The record for the youngest scorer in a FIFA World Cup final remains one of the competition’s most remarkable milestones, highlighting a moment that defined a generation.

Pele still holds one of the most remarkable records in FIFA World Cup history. The Brazilian legend became the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final when he starred in Brazil’s triumph at the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

At 17 years and 249 days old, Pele scored twice in the 1958 FIFA World Cup Final as Brazil defeated host nation Sweden 5-2 to lift their first world title. His performance completed a sensational breakout tournament in which he scored six goals.

Pele’s dominance extended beyond the final. Earlier in the tournament, he had already become the youngest player ever to score in a men’s FIFA World Cup match, a record that also remains untouched more than six decades later.

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The youngest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup history

Pele is the only player to score at a men’s FIFA World Cup before turning 18, accounting for all six goals ever scored by players under that age. Since then, several teenage stars have joined the list of the tournament’s youngest scorers, but none have matched the Brazilian icon.

Pele speaks to the audience before the Final Draw for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Player Age Match 1. Pele (Brazil) 17 years, 239 days vs. Wales (1958) 2. Manuel Rosas (Mexico) 18 years, 93 days vs. Argentina (1930) 3. Gavi (Spain) 18 years, 110 days vs. Costa Rica (2022) 4. Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal) 18 years, 143 days vs. France (2026) 5. Michael Owen (England) 18 years, 190 days vs. Romania (1998) 6. Nicolae Kovács (Romania) 18 years, 197 days vs. Peru (1930) 7. Dmitri Sychev (Russia) 18 years, 231 days vs. Belgium (2002) 8. Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 18 years, 276 days vs. Qatar (2026) 9. Lamine Yamal (Spain) 18 years, 343 days vs. Saudi Arabia (2026) 10. Lionel Messi (Argentina) 18 years, 357 days vs. Serbia and Montenegro (2006)

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Why Pele’s World Cup final record is so special

Pele’s achievement is unique because it combines youth with the biggest stage in international soccer. Not only did he become the youngest player to score in a World Cup final, but he also finished the tournament with six goals, including a hat trick in the semifinal against France before adding two more in the championship match.

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More than 65 years later, no teenager has come close to breaking his World Cup final scoring record. While several young stars have emerged in recent tournaments, Pele’s performance in Sweden remains one of the greatest breakthroughs the sport has ever witnessed.