Why Raphinha isn’t playing today for Brazil vs Scotland at the 2026 World Cup

Raphinha's World Cup has been put on hold at the worst possible moment for Brazil.

Brazil will be without one of their biggest stars against Scotland in a crucial Group C match at the 2026 World Cup. Raphinha has been ruled out after suffering an injury during Brazil’s previous match with Haiti.

The Barcelona winger had been one of the team’s most important attacking players and his absence represents a significant setback for the Carlo Ancelotti’s squad as they look to secure a place in the Round of 32.

Despite the disappointing news, the player has already assured supporters that his focus is on returning before the knockout rounds. There’s still hope for Raphinha.

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Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Brazil vs Scotland?

Raphinha is unavailable because of a muscle injury suffered during Brazil’s Group C match against Haiti. The issue forced the coaching staff to remove him from action and subsequently ruled him out for the match against Scotland.

What injury does Raphinha have?

The Brazilian forward suffered a muscular injury in the hamstring of his right leg. Hamstring injuries are particularly challenging for attacking players because they affect acceleration, sprinting, and sudden changes of direction. For that reason, Brazil’s medical staff has opted for caution rather than risking a more serious setback. The priority is ensuring that Raphinha is fully fit before returning to competitive action.

What did Raphinha say about his injury?

Following the diagnosis, Raphinha shared a message with supporters on social media, expressing his determination to recover and help Brazil later in the tournament.

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“Those who know me know how much I push myself and how hard I work every day to improve. And that will never change. I will do everything in my power to recover and return as soon as possible. I want to be alongside my teammates, fight for our goals, and continue giving everything I have to honor this jersey and bring joy to Brazilian fans. I’m staying strong.”

Could Raphinha return for the knockout stages with Brazil?

That is currently the objective. While Brazil will have to cope without him against Scotland, early indications suggest that Raphinha has not given up on playing again in the tournament. The winger is targeting a return during the knockout rounds if his recovery progresses as expected.