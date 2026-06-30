What happens if Norway win, tie or lose vs Ivory Coast today at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway and Ivory Coast meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Find out what happens if Norway win, tie, or lose today's knockout match.

Norway and Ivory Coast meet in a high-stakes Round of 32 showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at Dallas Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. It will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations in either a competitive or friendly match.

With Norway’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of their 2026 World Cup clash against Ivory Coast, They secured qualification after finishing second in Group I. The Nordic side opened with a 4-1 victory over Iraq, followed by a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in both matches. Norway then rested several regular starters in their final group game and suffered a 4-1 defeat to France, dropping to second place in the standings.

Ivory Coast also reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group E. The Elephants defeated Ecuador 1-0 in their opener thanks to a late goal from Amad Diallo, lost 2-1 to Germany, and closed the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Curacao. It marks the first time in the nation’s history that Ivory Coast have advanced beyond the World Cup group stage.

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What happens if Norway win vs Ivory Coast?

If Norway defeat Ivory Coast, the Scandinavian side will advance to the Round of 16 and continue their best World Cup campaign in decades. It would also give Erling Haaland and his teammates their first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match.

Norway players pose for a team photograph. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Norway would then face Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, July 5, at New York New Jersey Stadium. Brazil have already booked their place after defeating Japan 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

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What happens if Norway and Ivory Coast tie?

If the score is level after 90 minutes, the match will move to extra time, consisting of two 15-minute periods. Should the teams remain tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout. There are no draws in the knockout stage, meaning one nation will advance while the other will be eliminated.

What happens if Norway lose vs Ivory Coast?

If Norway lose, their 2026 World Cup journey will come to an end despite an impressive group-stage campaign highlighted by Haaland’s goals and back-to-back victories to open the tournament.

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An Ivory Coast victory would send the African side into the Round of 16 for the first time in their history, where it would take on Brazil for a place in the quarterfinals. Advancing would represent another historic milestone for a team already enjoying their best-ever World Cup performance.