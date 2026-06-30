In which city and stadium are Ivory Coast vs Norway playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Ivory Coast and Norway meet in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout clash with plenty at stake. Before kickoff, here's everything you need to know about the host city, stadium, expected weather and the crowd.

Ivory Coast and Norway are set to battle for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, with the knockout showdown taking place at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, part of the Dallas metropolitan area.

The winner will keep its World Cup dream alive and advance to the quarterfinals, adding even more significance to a matchup that features two teams looking to make history on the tournament’s biggest stage.

With Norway led by Erling Haaland and Ivory Coast making its first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stage, the atmosphere should match the occasion as thousands of fans pack the stadium.

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What is the capacity of Dallas Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Dallas Stadium has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of approximately 94,000 spectators for Ivory Coast vs Norway. The stadium will host nine World Cup matches, more than any other venue, including a semifinal.

Erling Haaland one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Originally opened in 2009 as the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, the stadium was designed to accommodate massive crowds thanks to its retractable roof and expandable seating. While its regular NFL capacity is around 80,000.

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It has already established itself as one of the premier soccer venues in North America. It has hosted CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, Copa America games, international friendlies featuring teams such as Brazil and the United States.

What is the weather forecast for Ivory Coast vs Norway today?

Hot and humid weather is expected outside Dallas Stadium, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s Fahrenheit (around 33–35°C), although the match itself will be played in climate-controlled conditions inside the stadium.

Weather forecasts indicate another sweltering afternoon across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with high humidity making it feel even hotter. A heat dome affecting much of the central U.S. has prompted officials to encourage fans to stay hydrated.

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Fortunately for both teams, Dallas Stadium’s retractable roof and air-conditioning system mean that the playing surface will not be affected by the outdoor heat. The controlled indoor environment has been one of the biggest advantages.

Despite the extreme heat expected outside the stadium, FIFA has weather-related protocols in place to protect players, officials and supporters. Tournament organizers continuously monitor temperature, humidity and more.