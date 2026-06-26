Who is the referee for Norway vs France today at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway and France, having already clinched a spot in the next stage, will be completely at ease in a match officiated by a veteran English referee.

The referee for Match 61 of the 2026 World Cup is Michael Oliver, a veteran official who has already handled two relatively intense games in this tournament. Fortunately, France and Norway might play a more relaxed game since both have already locked up a spot in the next stage. In fact, Erling Haaland isn’t even starting as Norway are resting their key players.

Oliver’s most recent game was on June 20 during the Netherlands‘ blowout 5-1 win over Sweden. He handed out a total of three yellow cards and no red cards in a match that featured 21 fouls and 33 tackles, making it his least “violent” assignment so far.

Oliver’s experience could be absolutely crucial for Match 61. Even though both teams have already secured their place in the knockout stage, bench players getting the start will likely try to make the most of the moment, which could lead to some aggressive plays and fouls.

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Oliver’s track record

So far in the 2026 World Cup, Oliver is averaging 3.5 yellow cards per game and has not sent any players off. Another key stat is that there hasn’t been a single VAR review during his two matches, meaning he will likely let the game between the French and Norwegians flow as much as possible.

Michael Oliver with Sweden and Netherlands players

Back in the 2022 World Cup, Oliver was much tougher with bookings, averaging six yellow cards per game across three matches. The Brazil-Croatia matchup was his physical peak with 46 fouls, and he also officiated Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico and Japan vs. Costa Rica.

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Who plays harder: France or Norway?

So far, Norway hasn’t received a single yellow card in the 2026 World Cup. They tend to be highly disciplined when challenging opponents, and even in their gritty 3-2 match against Senegal, they didn’t commit a single yellow-card foul. On the flip side, France doesn’t have any yellow cards yet either.