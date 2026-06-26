Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing today for Norway vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway just made a very important decision on Erling Haaland for the game against France at the 2026 World Cup.

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a spectacular start to the 2026 World Cup. The Manchester City striker has scored four goals in Norway’s first two matches and has been the driving force behind victories over Iraq and Senegal, helping the Scandinavians secure an early place in the Round of 32.

With Haaland also battling stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for the tournament’s Golden Boot, many expected him to start against France in the final Group I match.

However, in a decision which has surprised many fans, Haaland won’t start against France in a match with a lot of implications individually and collectively. There’s an important reason to explain the move.

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Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing against France?

The decision is purely tactical. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has chosen to rest Erling Haaland after the team officially secured qualification for the Round of 32. With the primary objective already accomplished, the coaching staff does not want to risk its most important player before the knockout stage begins.

Why is Norway resting Erling Haaland?

Norway are thinking beyond the group stage. If they finish in second place of Group I, the Scandinavian side will face Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 next Tuesday, leaving only a short recovery period between matches. It is the same reason Martin Odegaard isn’t starting today against France.

Because of that quick turnaround, Solbakken wants his key players fresh and fully fit for the knockout rounds rather than risking fatigue or injury against France. Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps isn’t coaching France against Norway today due to personal reasons.

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Is Haaland still in the Golden Boot race?

Absolutely. Despite missing the start against France, Erling Haaland remains one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot with four goals. His explosive performances against Iraq and Senegal have placed him alongside stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race to finish as the World Cup’s top scorer. If Norway advance deep into the tournament, Haaland will have plenty of opportunities to add to his tally.

Could Erling Haaland play later in the match vs France?

That remains a possibility. If Norway need a result or Solbakken wants to give his striker a few minutes to stay sharp before the Round of 32, Haaland could feature off the bench. For now, however, Norway’s priority is making sure their biggest star is fully rested and ready for the knockout stage.