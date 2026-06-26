Who is the referee of Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia today at the 2026 World Cup?

This will be the second game for the veteran French referee, who will take the whistle to keep Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia from losing control in Match 65 of the 2026 World Cup.

Francois Letexier will be the referee for an exciting Match 65, where all eyes will be on Cape Verde as they hope to make the most of this final 2026 World Cup group stage match against Saudi Arabia.

This will be Letexier’s second game of the 2026 World Cup. He had a solid performance in his first appearance, despite stepping in as a last-minute replacement for Michael Oliver, who suffered an injury before the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador match.

Cape Verde is fully focused on advancing to the knockout stage. However, they will need to play with caution, especially considering Letexier handed out four yellow cards during his sudden World Cup debut. Saudi Arabia could also push for a win to see if they can advance to the next round.

Advertisement

Letexier brings plenty of experience to Match 65

Overall, Letexier averages 4.2 yellow cards per game over his 143-match career, almost exactly the amount he showed in his first group stage match of this World Cup. This suggests he won’t be overly lenient with the players.

Francois Letexier

The last time Letexier showed a red card to a soccer player was on March 22 in a French Ligue 1 match. So far this year, he has issued three red cards, though all of them came in domestic leagues and tournaments.

Advertisement

Who has more yellow cards: Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia?

Cape Verde enters this match with three yellow cards, a relatively low number for a team that has had to weather constant attacks from dangerous Uruguayan and Spanish forwards. On the other side, Saudi Arabia also sits on three yellow cards so far in this World Cup.