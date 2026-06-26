What happens if Saudi Arabia win, tie or lose vs Cape Verde today at the 2026 World Cup?

Saudi Arabia’s 2026 World Cup hopes hinge on their final Group H match against Cape Verde, with qualification scenarios depending on whether they win, draw, or lose today.

Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde head into the final matchday of Group H at Houston Stadium, with very different objectives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Cape Verde control their own destiny in the race for the Round of 32, Saudi Arabia must produce a victory and hope for help from the result between Spain and Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia enter the decisive fixture with just one point after two matches, with a recent defeat 4-0 against Spain, leaving Georgios Donis‘ side at the bottom of the standings. Cape Verde, meanwhile, have collected two draws and remains firmly in contention for a historic place in the knockout stage.

With Spain and Uruguay meeting simultaneously, every goal could reshape the Group H standings. Both teams know exactly what is required as they take the field for one of the most decisive matches of their World Cup campaigns.

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What happens if Saudi Arabia win vs Cape Verde?

A victory would move Saudi Arabia to four points and keep their Round of 32 hopes alive. However, winning alone would not be enough. Saudi Arabia would also need Uruguay to lose or draw against Spain.

Players of Saudi Arabia pose for a team photograph. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

If that happens, the Saudis would move into the top two and qualify for the knockout stage. If Uruguay defeat Spain, Saudi Arabia would likely finish third and would need to rely on the ranking of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

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If Cape Verde lose, they remain stuck on 2 points. Saudi Arabia would climb to 4 points and automatically move ahead of them in the standings. Since Spain already have 4 points and Uruguay sit on 2, any outcome in the simultaneous match (Spain vs. Uruguay) would leave Cape Verde either in fourth place or in a third‑place position that offers no mathematical path to advance. Therefore, losing to Saudi Arabia eliminates Cape Verde from the World Cup.

What happens if Saudi Arabia tie vs Cape Verde?

A draw would leave Saudi Arabia with only two points, which would not be enough to reach the Round of 32. Saudi Arabia’s World Cup campaign would officially come to an end.

For Cape Verde, a draw against Saudi Arabia would take them to 3 points and keep their Round of 32 hopes alive, but their fate would hinge on Spain’s result against Uruguay.

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If Spain win, Cape Verde qualify automatically; if Spain and Uruguay draw, both would finish on 3 points and second place would come down to FIFA tiebreakers, where Uruguay currently hold a slight edge; and if Uruguay beat Spain, Cape Verde would finish third with 3 points and would need to wait on the overall third‑place table to see if they advance.

What happens if Saudi Arabia lose vs Cape Verde?

A defeat would also eliminate Saudi Arabia, leaving them at the bottom of Group H with one point from three matches. For Cape Verde, the picture is much more straightforward. A victory over Saudi Arabia guarantees qualification for the knockout rounds, while a draw would leave the African nation waiting on the outcome of Spain vs Uruguay to determine whether it advances.

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2026 World Cup Group H standings

Pos. Team Pts GP/GD (GF) 1. Spain 4 2/+4 (4) 2. Uruguay 2 2/0 (3) 3. Cape Verde 2 2/0 (2) 4. Saudi Arabia 1 2/−4 (1)