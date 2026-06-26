The uniforms Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for their decisive 2026 World Cup Group H match.

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet in a decisive Group H finale at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams still chasing their first victory of the tournament heading into the final matchday at Houston Stadium.

Cape Verde enter the match after impressive draw against Spain 0-0 and Uruguay 2-2, performances that left the Blue Sharks in control of their qualification destiny. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, opened with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay before suffering a 4-0 loss to Spain, leaving the Green Falcons with just one point entering the final group match.

As the two nations prepare for one of the most important matches in their recent history, FIFA have confirmed the uniform combinations both teams will wear at Houston Stadium.

Advertisement

What uniforms are Cape Verde wearing today?

Cape Verde will take the field in their traditional navy blue home kit, featuring navy blue shirts, shorts, and socks. The goalkeeper is expected to wear a full yellow uniform consisting of a yellow jersey, shorts, and socks, while the substitutes will use magenta training bibs on the sidelines.

What uniforms are Saudi Arabia wearing today?

Saudi Arabia will wear a predominantly white kit with bronze details on the shirt, shorts, and socks for the decisive Group H clash. The Saudi goalkeeper will be dressed in a light blue and black jersey, complemented by light blue shorts and light blue socks with gold accents.

Advertisement