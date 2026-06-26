What is Cape Verde’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Saudi Arabia?

Cape Verde head into a decisive 2026 World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia as they chase a place in the Round of 32.

Cape Verde head into their final Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a historic opportunity to reach the knockout stage for the first time. After impressive performances against two traditional soccer powers, the Blue Sharks remain firmly in contention as they prepare to face Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Cape Verde is ranked No. 64 in the world with 1,401.77 points. Cape Verde has been one of the tournament’s biggest surprises despite not recording a victory yet.

Bubista’s side opened with a scoreless draw against Spain before earning an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay, putting themselves in position to qualify for the Round of 32 with a strong result on the final matchday.

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How does Cape Verde’s FIFA Ranking compare to Saudi Arabia?

Cape Verde enter the match ranked six places below Saudi Arabia in the FIFA standings. Saudi Arabia, sit slightly higher at No. 58 with 1,426.71 points, leaving just 24.94 ranking points separating the two nations ahead of the decisive clash.

Members of Team Cape Verde celebrate winning the match. Phil Walter/Getty Images

This will also be the first senior international meeting between the two countries, adding extra significance to a match that could become one of the biggest in Cape Verde’s soccer history.

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What is at stake for Cape Verde?

Cape Verde control their own destiny heading into the final group match. A victory over Saudi Arabia would guarantee the Blue Sharks a place in the Round of 32, marking the greatest achievement in the nation’s World Cup history.

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Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia must win to keep their qualification hopes alive after opening the tournament with a draw against Uruguay before falling 4-0 to Spain. With so much at stake for both sides, the Group H finale promises to be one of the most competitive matches of the final group-stage slate.