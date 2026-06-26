Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia at the Houston Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals are vying for qualification to the next round. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 26, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch every moment of this marquee matchup live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in.

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Can I watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this must-watch showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New eligible subscribers may receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing fans to follow every key moment, crucial stretch, and decisive play from start to finish in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything is on the line as Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde meet in a decisive Group Stage clash with a spot in the next round at stake. Saudi Arabia is coming off a 4-0 loss to Spain but can still advance, potentially as group runners-up, with a win and help from Spain against Uruguay.

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Cape Verde, meanwhile, earned draws against both Spain and Uruguay and now has a historic opportunity to reach the knockout stage with three points. With a draw doing little for either side, expect an intense battle from start to finish.

Feras Al-Buraikan of Saudi Arabia – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Predicted Lineups

Cape Verde (4-2-3-1): Vozinha, Steven Moreira, Logan Costa, Diney Borges, João Paulo Fernandes, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Lenini, Jamiro Monteiro, Lisandro Semedo, Bébé, Ryan Mendes.

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Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Owais, Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Amri, Al-Harbi, Kanno, Khaibari, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al Buraikan.

What time is the Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia match?

The match kicks off today, June 26, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM