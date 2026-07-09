Who, when, and where is France playing next in 2026 World Cup semifinals?

France dominated in the quarterfinals and now it's time to get all the details for their 2026 World Cup semifinals encounter.

France dispatched Morocco quite easily in the quarterfinals despite Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty in the game. Now, they are headed to the 2026 World Cup semifinals, where they await a rival.

France will play the winner of Spain vs. Belgium in Dallas on July 14th at 3:00 PM ET. This means Les Bleus are, unequivocally, facing a UEFA foe no matter what as they installed themselves in the final four.

France fended off a tough Morocco side without too many complications. In fact, every time Morocco tried to attack, France were dynamite on the counter and created too many chances. Attacking France is detrimental to the other team, which is an insane statement to make, though it’s been proven true throughout the tournament.

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Have France played in Dallas in the 2026 World Cup?

Les Bleus are yet to play in Dallas in this tournament. However, they are used to big stadiums, as they’re one of the main attractions in the 2026 World Cup. France have played twice in the New York New Jersey Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, and Boston Stadium. Hence, going to Dallas will mean it’s the first stadium they won’t repeat from their group stage outings.

Dallas Stadium

As for Belgium, they haven’t played in Dallas either. However, Spain played their Round of 16 game vs. Portugal at the Dallas Stadium, which could give them an all-the-slight advantage for the game, shall they go through.

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France are the most in-form team in the 2026 World Cup

France averages 3.2 goals per game and between the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele, it’s tough to see someone being able to stop them.

Defensively, they haven’t suffered much. In fact, attacking them is playing with fire, as stated above. Hence, they are the living proof that the best defense is a great attack. If France can’t win the World Cup, it could come as a true shocker.