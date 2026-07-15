Kylian Mbappe vs Harry Kane: When and where are France vs England playing in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

France and England will meet one last time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after falling in the semifinals. Find out when and where the third-place match will be played.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature one final showdown between Kylian Mbappe‘s France and Harry Kane‘s England, as both nations look to finish the tournament on a winning note after falling one step short of the final.

France will now England in the official FIFA World Cup third-place match. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, played just 24 hours before the World Cup final, giving both teams one last chance to finish their campaign on a high note.

Both teams were eliminated in the semifinals after impressive tournament runs. France saw their hopes ended by Spain, while England’s campaign came to a close following a narrow 2-1 defeat against Argentina, setting up another high-profile European clash to conclude their World Cup journey.

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Although neither side will compete for the trophy, the matchup still features some of the tournament’s biggest stars. Kylian Mbappe remains the leading scorer of the 2026 World Cup with eight goals, while Kane has continued to lead England’s attack throughout the knockout stage, setting up an intriguing battle between two of the game’s elite forwards.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France applauds fans. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

France and England set for one final World Cup battle

France entered the semifinals after an outstanding tournament under Didier Deschamps, while England reached the final four behind another strong campaign led by Thomas Tuchel. Both nations came within one victory of the World Cup final but will instead compete for a podium finish.

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For France and England, this also represents the chance to finish their 2026 World Cup campaign on a positive note after falling just short of the championship match.