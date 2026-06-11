Who will be the referee of Mexico vs South Africa in 2026 World Cup inaugural match?

FIFA has confirmed the match official for the 2026 World Cup opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Mexico and South Africa are set to clash in the highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 World Cup. With El Tri’s tactical plans locked in for this monumental opener, expectations are sky-high for a fixture that officially kicks off the prestigious tournament across North America. Follow Mexico vs South Africa with us for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup opener!

FIFA has appointed veteran Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio as the head referee for this high-stakes curtain-raiser. This assignment marks the third World Cup selection of Sampaio’s distinguished international officiating career.

While this will be Sampaio’s first time handling the whistle for a World Cup opening match, the veteran is no stranger to intense pressure. He has regularly commanded some of the most volatile environments in South American soccer, including Copa America fixtures, as well as crucial Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana knockout matches.

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Sampaio faces a unique challenge in the opener, as he will be the first head referee to implement the latest rule changes and enhanced technology debuting at the 2026 World Cup, adjustments designed to streamline officiating and ensure fairer play on the world stage.

Referee Wilton Sampaio reacts.

The rest of the officiating for Mexico vs. South Africa

Sampaio won’t be managing the pitch alone, of course. He will lead an eight-man officiating crew tasked with maintaining complete control over every incident in the 2026 World Cup opener. Here is the full refereeing lineup for the match:

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Main Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Pires (Brazil)

Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Boschilia (Brazil)

Fourth Official: Juan Gabriel Benítez (Paraguay)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Eduardo Cardozo (Paraguay)

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Nicolas Gallo (Colombia)

Assistant VAR (AVAR): Juan Lara (Chile)

Support VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Sampaio’s experience in major tournaments

With the veteran Brazilian locked in as the man in the middle for Mexico vs. South Africa, here is a closer look at his extensive track record across major FIFA and CONMEBOL competitions:

FIFA World Cups: 3 selections (2018 as a VAR official, 2022 as a main referee, 2026 as a main referee).

Copa America: 3 tournaments (2019, 2021, 2024).

Club Level: Regular lead official for the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FIFA Club World Cup, and numerous high-stakes domestic cup finals in Brazil.

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