Who’s performing the Bosnia and Herzegovina national anthem before 2026 World Cup debut vs Canada?

Bosnia and Herzegovina's first-ever 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Canada promised unforgettable moments before the opening whistle. One key pregame tradition carried extra significance: the national anthem.

Bosnia and Herzegovina‘s long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup began with a historic clash against Canada in Toronto, and one of the most emotional moments of the day arrived before the opening whistle.

FIFA had confirmed that acclaimed violinist Aleksandar Gajic would perform the Bosnia and Herzegovina national anthem during the pre-match ceremony. And without a doubt, it was one of the most emotional moments.

A former member of the Belgrade Philharmonic who had spent the previous two decades living and working in Canada, he brought a unique connection to both the host country and the region represented on the pitch.

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Who is Aleksandar Gajic?

Aleksandar Gajic is a Serbian-born violinist, composer and arranger who has built much of his career in Canada. FIFA selected him to perform the Bosnia and Herzegovina national anthem, placing him at the center of the event.

He began studying the violin at the age of 10 in the former Yugoslavia before earning a degree in violin performance from the Academy of Arts in Novi Sad. During the early stages of his career, he performed with several chamber ensembles and served as concertmaster of the academic Symphony Orchestra.

In 1991, he joined the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra and later became concertmaster of the Symphony Orchestra of Radio Television of Serbia. He also co-founded the Bellotti String Quartet, performing hundreds of concerts throughout the Balkans.

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After moving to Canada in 2002, he established himself as one of Toronto’s leading violinists. He collaborated with numerous orchestras, including Sinfonia Toronto and the Oakville Chamber Orchestra, while also becoming known for blending classical music with folk, jazz and world influences.

Was this Aleksandar Gajic’s first FIFA World Cup appearance?

Yes! The 2026 FIFA World Cup marked Aleksandar Gajic’s first appearance as part of an official World Cup ceremony. There is no record of the acclaimed violinist participating in previous FIFA World Cups.

FIFA announced him as a performer part of the expanded entertainment lineup for the opening festivities. The ceremony also featured Alanis Morissette performing “O Canada” and actor Will Arnett welcoming supporters.