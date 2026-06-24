In which city and stadium are Scotland vs Brazil playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

The stakes are rising for Scotland and Brazil as they get ready for a decisive World Cup clash. Beyond the action on the field, the spotlight also falls on the venue, the atmosphere and the conditions awaiting both teams.

Scotland and Brazil are set for one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup group stage as they face off in Florida. Carlo Ancelotti‘s side are chasing top spot, while Scotland are looking to keep their historic KO-round hopes alive.

The Group C showdown will be played at Hard Rock Stadium—officially known during the tournament as Miami Stadium—with both teams entering the final matchday knowing that qualification scenarios are still on the line.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric inside one of the tournament’s largest venues. Thousands of supporters have already flooded Miami throughout the week. Organizers are anticipating another near-capacity crowd.

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What is the attendance expected for Scotland vs Brazil?

A crowd of around 65,000 fans is expected for Scotland vs Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium. The venue has a World Cup capacity of approximately 65,326 spectators, and demand for this Group C finale has been exceptionally strong.

Alisson #1 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The match has become one of the marquee events of the final group-stage matchday. Thousands of Scotland supporters, known as the Tartan Army, have taken over parts of Miami in the days leading up to kickoff.

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Although FIFA had not released an official attendance figure before kickoff, local reports anticipated heavy traffic and near-capacity conditions around the stadium, reinforcing expectations that most of the available seats will be filled.

What will the weather be like for Scotland vs Brazil today?

Hot, humid conditions and a threat of thunderstorms are expected for Scotland vs Brazil in Miami. Forecasts for kickoff project temperatures around 87-88°F (31-32°C), with humidity pushing the heat index significantly higher.

Weather may become a major storyline throughout the evening. Meteorologists have warned of scattered thunderstorms across South Florida, with storm activity possible from the afternoon into the night.

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Lightning is of particular concern because FIFA regulations require matches to be delayed if lightning is detected within a designated radius of the stadium. Players will also have to contend with the physical demands of the climate.

FIFA has already implemented hydration breaks during several World Cup matches in the United States due to high temperatures, and similar measures could be necessary in Miami if conditions remain as forecast.

Why is Hard Rock Stadium hosting Scotland vs Brazil?

Hard Rock Stadium was selected as one of the official venues for the 2026 World Cup because of its size, modern infrastructure and experience hosting major international events. FIFA refers to the venue as “Miami Stadium”.

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The stadium is home to the NFL‘s Miami Dolphins and has previously hosted events such as the 2024 Copa America, Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix, multiple Super Bowls and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Miami was awarded seven World Cup matches in total, including four group-stage games, a Round of 32 clash, a quarterfinal and the third-place match. Scotland vs Brazil is one of the highest-profile group-stage fixtures.