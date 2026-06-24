Who is the referee for Czechia vs Mexico today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico and the Czech Republic conclude their Group A campaign at the 2026 World Cup with an intriguing matchup.

Mexico have already secured first place in Group A, meaning their position will remain unchanged regardless of whether they win, draw, or lose against the Czech Republic. For this intriguing final group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup, the officiating crew will be from Argentina.

Czechia, currently ranked 43rd in the FIFA World Ranking, have plenty at stake in this crucial match. The team must win to guarantee its place in the next round of the competition.

The hosts have already secured their place in the Round of 32, but fans are still expected to turn out in large numbers for another match. Once again, the Estadio Azteca will provide a grand stage at the 2026 World Cup.

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Who are the referees for the Mexico vs Czechia match?

The referee for the Mexico vs Czechia match will be Yael Falcon Perez, while the assistant referees will be Facundo Rodriguez and Maximiliano Del Yesso. The fourth and fifth officials, both from Chile, will be Cristian Garay and Jose Retamal.

Referee Yael Falcon Perez looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match.

Juan Lara of Chile will oversee VAR duties, while Brazilian official Rodolpho Toski will serve as the assistant video assistant referee (AVAR). Completing the officiating crew is Croatia’s Ivan Bebek, the only European official assigned to the match, who will serve as the support video assistant referee (SVAR).

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Yael Falcon Perez’s second World Cup assignment

Yael Falcon Perez made his official World Cup debut on June 15, 2026, during the opening fixture of Group F, where Sweden comfortably defeated Tunisia 5-1 at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey.

The 38-year-old official delivered a very solid, commanding performance in a match that showed immense European dominance and offered very little disciplinary trouble, requiring him to hand out only a single yellow card and keeping the game entirely free of controversial incidents.