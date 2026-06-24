In which city and stadium are Morocco vs Haiti playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Morocco and Haiti meet in Atlanta for a pivotal Group C finale at the 2026 World Cup, with weather conditions, crowd expectations and knockout-stage implications all adding intrigue ahead of kickoff.

Morocco and Haiti are playing today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (officially referred to as Atlanta Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) in Georgia. Group C reaches a dramatic conclusion with kickoff at 6:00 PM ET.

A near-capacity crowd of approximately 71,000 spectators is expected. Thousands of passionate Moroccan and Haitian fans have taken over downtown Atlanta ahead of kickoff, turning the surrounding fan festivals into a sea of color.

While Haiti plays for pride in their final tournament appearance, the roaring crowd will undoubtedly push the Atlas Lions as they chase the vital goal differential needed to leapfrog Brazil for the top spot in the group.

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Weather forecast in Atlanta for Morocco vs Haiti World Cup match

The weather for today’s Morocco vs Haiti match inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be completely unaffected by the elements, as the venue’s iconic retractable roof will be closed.

Players of Morocco pose for a team photograph at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

While outside temperatures in downtown Atlanta are expected to reach a humid 88°F (31°C) with occasional summer clouds, fans and players will enjoy a perfectly regulated climate. The stadium’s advanced HVAC systems will lock the interior atmosphere at a comfortable 70°F (21°C).

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This climate-controlled setup provides an optimal environment. Without the risk of sudden Georgia rain showers or oppressive southern humidity, the fast synthetic turf will remain completely dry and pristine.

Group C scenarios: What happens if Morocco wins or ties today?

Morocco will officially qualify for the Round of 32 if they win or draw against Haiti in today’s Group C finale. Sitting tied with Brazil at 4 points, the Atlas Lions control their own destiny and do not need to rely on outside results.

Even in the unlikely event of a shocking defeat against the already-eliminated Haitian side, Morocco could still advance if Scotland fails to defeat Brazil in the group’s simultaneous fixture.

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However, Walid Regragui’s squad isn’t just looking to scrape through; they have their sights firmly set on winning the group. If both Morocco and Brazil win their respective matches, the top spot will be decided strictly by goal differential.

Because Brazil currently holds a two-goal advantage (+3 GD compared to Morocco’s +1 GD), the Atlas Lions will need to push for a high-scoring victory against Haiti to leapfrog the South American giants.