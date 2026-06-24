Who is the referee for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar today at the 2026 World Cup?

As Bosnia and Herzegovina face Qatar in a decisive 2026 World Cup Group B clash, attention shifts to the official appointed by FIFA, whose experience in high-stakes international fixtures adds another layer of tension.

The referee for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is official Jesus Valenzuela, who has been appointed by FIFA to take charge of the Group B clash in Seattle, in one of the loudest stadiums selected.

The Venezuelan official will be accompanied on the sidelines by his fellow countrymen Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno as assistant referees, while Japan’s Yusuke Araki will serve as the fourth official.

With neither side managing to secure a victory in their opening matches, the tension is bound to be sky-high. In an environment where a single misstep can seal a team’s fate, the official’s signature approach will be tested to its limits.

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Jesus Valenzuela’s refereeing record and style

Jesus Valenzuela is a Venezuelan FIFA international referee since 2013, widely recognized for his experience in CONMEBOL competitions and major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, Copa América and Libertadores.

Jesus Valenzuela reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

He has officiated more than 80 international matches and has been consistently rated among the top referees in South America, including being named CONMEBOL’s best referee in 2021.

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From a statistical and performance standpoint, he is known for a high-card but controlled refereeing profile, averaging close to 5 yellow cards per match across his career sample. His refereeing style is typically described as:

Strict on tactical fouls and shirt pulling, especially in midfield transitions

Quick to issue early yellow cards to set the tone of the match

Strong reliance on game management rather than long advantage sequences

Comfortable officiating high-intensity CONMEBOL-style matches, where emotional control is key

Experience in high-pressure games (World Cup, Copa América, Libertadores knockout stages)

His profile fits referees who prioritize match control over flow, meaning he tends to intervene early if a game becomes physically or emotionally heated. That is one reason FIFA has trusted him in international knockout.

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What happens if Bosnia or Qatar lose today?

A defeat for either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Qatar in their Group B World Cup match would have direct consequences on their path to the knockout stage: the losing team will be officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

Given that Canada and Switzerland already sit atop the group with four points each, a loss locks the defeated side into the bottom of the standings, packing their bags before the knockout stage even begins.

A draw is equally catastrophic for both nations, as a single point apiece would leave them both stuck on two points. Therefore, this match at Seattle Stadium is a literal “win-or-go-home” scenario.