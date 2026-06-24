What is Czechia’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Mexico?

Czechia enter their matchup against Mexico with everything on the line, as well as a potential final chance to improve their FIFA ranking during the 2026 World Cup.

Czechia are well aware that only a win can keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive as they take on co-host Mexico at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). Moreover, a victory could help the Representatives improve their position in the FIFA World Rankings.

As things stand, Czechia are the No. 43 country in FIFA World Rankings. Considering the Repre had entered the 2026 World Cup at 40th, it’s clear their rough going so far in Group A has come back to bite them.

Taking on Mexico in Mexico City, where the home-field advantage will be keenly felt, Czechia are down to their last bullet in the 2026 World Cup. Fully aware of what happens if they win, tie, or lose against Mexico, Miroslav Koubek’s squad are truly up against the ropes.

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Czechia’s showdown against Mexico symbolizes a duel between the group winners and a round-of-32 hopeful, as well as a matchup between No. 43 Czechia and No. 12 Mexico in the FIFA rankings. These are only stats and numbers, however. On the pitch, they matter little.

Pavel Sulc of Czechia.

Czechia’s FIFA ranking history

Sitting at No. 43 with 1,481.49 points, Czechia are barely ahead of Cameroon—who missed the 2026 World Cup—and the Indomitable Lions’ 1,481.24 points. A loss—or even a draw—could lead to Czechia dropping below Cameroon. It goes without saying, but Czechia have seen much better days in the ranking.

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The Czechs were the second-best team in the world—at least according to the FIFA World Rankings—not once, but several times. The last time came in 2006, a year in which Czechia finished at No. 10. Moreover, they finished 1999 and 2005 in second place. However, the Repre haven’t finished a year in the top 15 since 2008 (11th). Since 2015, Czechia have always finished outside the top 30 national teams in the world.

Czechia’s worst rank of all time was 67th, which they were assigned back in 1994—the year in which the national team played its first official games. Their 34th-place finish to end 1994 was also Czechia’s worst year-end ranking. However, they quickly turned the page. Not long after the country was founded (Jan. 1, 1993), Czechia finished 1995 at No. 14 in the FIFA World Rankings.