Why do players get a yellow card for taking shirt off at the 2026 World Cup?

Although it makes for dramatic and memorable celebrations, taking one's shirt off results in a booking at the World Cup.

In the World Cup, everything means more. That’s why a late equalizer or winner leads to frenetic celebrations, in which the goal scorer often takes his shirt off. However, once the emotions calm down and the game is set to resume, FIFA dictates the referee shows the player a yellow card. Why does that happen?

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is the body responsible for establishing the Laws of the Game. In its official rulebook, it is made clear that players are not allowed to take off their shirts during goal celebrations.

The reason players can’t do so is mainly based on the principle of avoiding excessive time-wasting. Moreover, the law is designed to prevent players from displaying political messages, provoking opposing players and fans, and covering team sponsors.

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Law 12.4: Disciplinary action

“Players can celebrate when a goal is scored, but the celebration must not be excessive; choreographed celebrations are not encouraged and must not cause excessive time-wasting,” as stated on the official IFAB laws document. “A player must be cautioned, even if the goal is disallowed, for removing the shirt.“

Memphis Depay is booked in 2022 World Cup.

In addition to removing the shirt, other bookable offenses during celebrations include players jumping onto fences and/or engaging with fans in a dangerous manner, covering the head with the shirt, as well as covering one’s head with an item or mask.

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Considering VAR will be in use for every game at the 2026 World Cup, players must be entirely confident the goal will stand before removing their shirts. Otherwise, they may be shown a yellow card for nothing. Even if the goal is disallowed, the yellow card will not be rescinded.

Aboubakar’s lesson

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored the game-winning goal in added time to defeat Brazil 1-0. As he celebrated, and with Cameroon already eliminated, he removed his shirt, perhaps forgetting—or simply caring less—about his prior yellow card.

As a result, Aboubakar was shown a second yellow card and sent off. Little did he care, but it was a moment that went viral across the globe. Cameroon and Aboubakar failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but the memory remains fresh among soccer fans around the world. Perhaps someone will follow in Aboubakar’s footsteps at the 2026 World Cup.

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Aboubakar scores, celebrates, and is sent off against Brazil.

Being such a curious episode, the odds are low of a booked player scoring a goal and removing his shirt, resulting in a red card due to two yellow cards. However, they are never zero.

Expect a lot of yellow cards

Even if that doesn’t happen, there will be no shortage of bookings throughout the 2026 World Cup, and possibly a few for players removing their shirts. Everybody is well aware that such celebrations are against the rulebook, but few can resist the urge, especially after scoring a decisive goal.

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In an era where aura-farming is at an all-time high, shirtless celebrations are no exception, and a yellow card might be a fair price to pay.