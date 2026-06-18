Why do soccer players sometimes wear a mask at 2026 World Cup games?

The mask already spotted in several 2026 World Cup games is catching the attention of fans. Here are all the details on why some players are wearing them.

Some soccer players are wearing face masks in the 2026 World Cup, and the reason is pretty simple: they’re protecting existing facial injuries, and the gear is designed to provide extra protection.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these types of masks at a World Cup, but in 2026, a few designs have really caught the fans’ attention. Luca Zidane is one player who had to wear a much more complex maskto protect two separate facial fractures.

Aside from how cool the masks can look, some people wonder if this protective gear causes any discomfort for the players. However, everyone has played through it normally so far, and national team managers are using their masked players just as they would under normal circumstances.

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How much does a mask cost, and what are they made of?

The price of a protective mask used by soccer players in the World Cup can vary from $600 to $2,000 or more. It all depends on the size of the mask and the specific type of protection needed, which dictates how much material is required.

Original Luca Zidane image by Getty Images. Infographics done with Gemini.

Masks like the one Luca Zidane, the son of Zinedine, wears are highly likely made of carbon fiber. And if fans are wondering whether the Algerian goalkeeper had to dip his face in a plaster mold, the answer is no. To create the “mold,” the player’s face is scanned with a 3D device and then sent to a 3D printer.

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These masks are usually custom-made for a single player. Zidane was using his to protect two different fractures, his chin and his jaw, which were probably almost healed, but the medical staff took extra precautions just to be safe.

World Cup players who have worn a mask

Aside from Luca Zidane, another player who wore a mask at the World Cup was England‘s Djed Spence. He was protecting his jaw from a healing injury, with the carbon fiber mask providing much stronger protection, particularly during the match against Croatia.

Original Djed Spence image by Getty Images. Infographics done with Gemini.

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Uruguay’s Sebastián Cáceres is another player who debuted a rather curious mask design against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. His protection was specifically designed for his cheekbone and part of his orbital eye area, giving the mask a Phantom of the Opera look.