Why Algeria GK Luca Zidane is wearing a mask vs Argentina today at 2026 World Cup

Luca Zidane will suit up as Algeria's starting goalkeeper vs. Argentina in their 2026 World Cup debut, but he is using a distinctive mask. Why is that?

Luca Zidane will be the starting goalkeeper for Algeria‘s debut in the 2026 World Cup against defending champions Argentina. However, he is using a very distinctive mask to protect his head, but what’s the reason for it. You can follow his actions with our live coverage of Algeria vs. Argentina.

Back in late April, Zidane suffer a serious head injury after a collision while playing for his club Granada. Luca Zidane, who is the son of legendary player Zinedine, suffered concussions, and fractures in his jaw and chin. Hence, the mask provides protection for those affected areas.

Luca Zidane had the opportunity to undergo surgery, but according to TyC Sports, he prioritized being in the World Cup, hence he didn’t have surgery and kept using the mask. The surgery would’ve ruled him out entirely. It’s likely he gets the surgery after the World Cup.

Advertisement

What happens if Zidane can’t play in the 2026 World Cup?

If the injury eventually makes Zidane unable to continue playing, Algeria will have to use one of the backup goalkeepers called to play for Algeria by manager Vladimir Petkovic.

A Zidane is back on the World Cup stage.



After his father conquered the football world, Luca Zidane now begins his own journey on the biggest stage of all.



His first World Cup match. His first World Cup dream.



And it comes against Lionel Messi's Argentina.



Football writes… pic.twitter.com/goOwijPs3w — Mykhel Football (@Mykhel_football) June 16, 2026

If Zidane can’t play, Oussama Benbot from USM Alger, or Melvin Mastil from Stade Nyonnais would be the options to play instead of him. However, Algeria hopes it doesn’t come to that. Zidane is, by a margin, the most coveted keeper of the three. Zidane is one of the french-born players representing Algeria in the World Cup.

Advertisement

Luca Zidane 2025-2026 stats ahead of 2026 World Cup

Luca Zidane played 26 league matches for Granada in Spain’s second tier. He had eight clean sheets and a 68.6% on saves. However, allowed more than one goal per game, with an average of 1.27 goals allowed per 90 minutes played.

However, for Algeria he was stellar. Luca Zidane made 5 appearances with a brilliant 81.8% save percentage and 3 clean sheets during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.