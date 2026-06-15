Why Sebastian Caceres is wearing a mask in Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia at 2026 World Cup

As Uruguay and Saudi Arabia battle in their 2026 World Cup opener—which you can follow point-by-point via our live-blog coverage at Bolavip US—one name generating immediate social media buzz is Sebastian Caceres. The Uruguayan center-back, a key piece of head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical blueprint for the tournament, caught the eyes of fans everywhere the moment he stepped onto the pitch wearing a prominent protective face mask.

Caceres is sporting the specialized mask during today’s clash with Saudi Arabia to protect a severe facial injury sustained just weeks before the tournament kicked off in North America.

The injury occurred in May 2026 during a high-stakes Liga MX playoff edition of the Clasico Capitalino between his club, Club Amarica, and bitter rivals Pumas UNAM. In the 61st minute of the match, the defender suffered a violent head-to-head collision while contesting a 50-50 ball in the air.

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What specific injury is holding back Caceres?

According to a medical statement released by Club America, the team’s medical department confirmed that Caceres suffered a concussion, a fractured zygomatic arch (cheekbone), and minor trauma to his eye.

Sebastian Caceres #3 of Uruguay controls the ball.

Refusing to rule out a vital defensive anchor—mindful of past tournament heartbreaks where other factors sidelined stars like Luis Suarez—the Uruguayan coaching staff cleared him to play, building massive anticipation around how well he can perform with the mask to help La Celeste navigate a competitive Group F that also features Spain and Cape Verde.

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Injury report and notable absences for Uruguay

Beyond Caceres’ devastating injury setback, La Celeste will navigate the early stages of the tournament without several key figures, most notably Ronald Araujo. Sidelined without the Barcelona anchor, defensive stability could become a massive question mark for a Uruguay program historically renowned for their gritty, elite backline play on the world stage.

Furthermore, Bielsa made the bold decision to leave veteran striker Edinson Cavani off the roster, opening the door for fresh attacking talent to step up alongside Darwin Nunez. Among the new generation of forwards ready to make their mark on this World Cup stage is Agustin Canobbio, who has emerged as an intriguing breakout option in the squad.

Despite these roster challenges, Uruguay enter the tournament determined to hunt for a fifth star to add to their historic crest. Achieving that ultimate glory will be a steep uphill battle for the South American giants, who have struggled to replicate their deep tournament runs since famously reaching the semifinals back in 2010.