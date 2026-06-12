Canada is set to make World Cup history as the host nation opens its 2026 campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

History will be made in Toronto as Canada plays its first-ever World Cup opening match as a host nation. The Canadians begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in what could be a crucial Group B showdown.

While it is only the first match of the tournament, the stakes are already significant. Canada finds itself in a challenging group that also includes Qatar and Switzerland, meaning every point could prove decisive in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

As fans prepare for kickoff, FIFA has already confirmed the uniform combinations both teams will wear for their World Cup debut. It will be a historic day. With thousands of supporters expected to fill the stadium in Toronto, the Canadians will be eager to make a strong first impression and avoid an early setback.

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What uniforms is Canada wearing against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2026 World Cup?

Canada will wear its traditional red home kit. The Canadian players will take the field in red shirts, red shorts, and red socks. Furthermore, the Canadian goalkeeper will wear an all-blue uniform.

The all-red combination is one of the most recognizable looks associated with the Canadian national team and should create a striking visual for the host nation’s opening match.

What uniforms is Bosnia and Herzegovina wearing today?

Bosnia and Herzegovina will wear its white primary kit. The team’s outfield players will be dressed in white shirts, white shorts, and white socks. Meanwhile, the Bosnian goalkeeper will wear a bright yellow kit.

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Uniforms for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup (FIFA.com)

What colors will the referee wear?

The match officials will wear green uniforms for the opening Group B contest. Meanwhile, substitute bibs will be brown for Canada and magenta for Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the ball kids will wear dark grey outfits.