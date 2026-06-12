Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE: Game is underway in the first 2026 World Cup game in Toronto (0-0)

Canada begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign this Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a historic Group B opener at BMO Field in Toronto. The match marks the first men’s World Cup game ever played on Canadian soil, with the hosts hoping to celebrate the occasion by securing the first World Cup victory in the nation’s history.
The Canadians enter the tournament led by a talented generation that has helped establish the country as one of the strongest teams in Concacaf. Jonathan David, Stephen Eustaquio, and Tajon Buchanan headline a squad eager to take advantage of home-field support.
Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the World Cup for the first time since its debut appearance in 2014. Guided by Sergej Barbarez, the Europeans arrive with confidence after an impressive qualifying campaign. With Switzerland and Qatar also part of Group B, both countries understand the importance of starting the tournament with a positive result in Toronto.
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5' — Another set piece for the Balkans (0–0)
Lukic gets a very difficult header off but sends it wide under pressure from Cornelius. Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to threaten on set pieces.
4' — Canada tries to answer! (0–0)
Canada look to respond, but Bosnia and Herzegovina close the space well again. Both sides are going direct early, and there are gaps everywhere. This one already feels wide open.
3' — MEMIC FIRES OVER! (0–0)
Kolasinac floats a deep ball to the back post, Katic heads it down, and Memic arrives unmarked — but blasts it over the bar. A huge chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
2' — WHAT A START! (0–0)
A loose ball from the corner causes trouble, Bosnia and Herzegovina clear, and Kolasinac draws a foul on the break.
1' — HERE COMES CANADA! (0–0)
Oluwaseyi bursts forward and forces a throw‑in for the hosts. Millar fires his trademark long throw into the box, and Bosnia and Herzegovina clear it out for a corner. Early push from the home side.
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0' — GAME ON! (0–0)
The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina is underway at BMO Field, marking a historic start to the tournament in Toronto.
Players on the pitch!
Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol in Toronto. The atmosphere is electric as Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare for kickoff.
Which artists will perform at the Opening Ceremony?
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at BMO Field, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
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Today’s Venue!
Today’s action takes place at BMO Field, officially renamed Toronto Stadium for the World Cup. The venue has been temporarily expanded to a capacity of 45,736 spectators, offering a vibrant atmosphere as Canada kick off their campaign on home soil.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s starting XI: Nikola Vasilj; Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac (C), Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic; Benjamin Tahirovic, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic; Ermedin Demirovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Jovo Lukic.
🇨🇦🆚🇧🇦 Vrijeme je za početak.
Poznat je početni sastav Bosne i Hercegovine za večerašnji susret protiv Kanade u kvalifikacijama za FIFA Svjetsko prvenstvo 2026.
The match will be officiated by a FIFA‑appointed crew led by Facundo Tello (Argentina). Full officiating team: Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina) Assistant Referees: Juan Pablo Belatti (Argentina), Gabriel Chade (Argentina) Fourth Official: Khalid Alturais (Saudi Arabia) Reserve Assistant Referee: Mohammed Alabakry (Saudi Arabia)
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Kickoff time and how to watch!
The match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Friday, June 12, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto. In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash in their first 2026 World Cup game in Toronto
Welcome to our live blog! This time, Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As one of the tournament’s co‑hosts, Canada enter the competition carrying high expectations and looking to start Group B with a victory in front of their home supporters. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Toronto.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.