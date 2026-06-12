Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE: Game is underway in the first 2026 World Cup game in Toronto (0-0)

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina clash in Toronto in the historic first men’s World Cup match on Canadian soil. Follow every moment with our minute‑by‑minute coverage.

Canada begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign this Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a historic Group B opener at BMO Field in Toronto. The match marks the first men’s World Cup game ever played on Canadian soil, with the hosts hoping to celebrate the occasion by securing the first World Cup victory in the nation’s history.

[Watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA on Fubo]

The Canadians enter the tournament led by a talented generation that has helped establish the country as one of the strongest teams in Concacaf. Jonathan David, Stephen Eustaquio, and Tajon Buchanan headline a squad eager to take advantage of home-field support.

Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the World Cup for the first time since its debut appearance in 2014. Guided by Sergej Barbarez, the Europeans arrive with confidence after an impressive qualifying campaign. With Switzerland and Qatar also part of Group B, both countries understand the importance of starting the tournament with a positive result in Toronto.