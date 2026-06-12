Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predicted lineups for their 2026 World Cup debut

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey. Check out the predicted lineups for the Group B opener.

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet in a crucial Group B matchup. The Canadians enter the tournament as the higher-ranked side at No. 30 in the FIFA rankings, while Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2014.

For Canada, this marks their third World Cup appearance and another opportunity to chase a historic first trip beyond the group stage. Led by an experienced core featuring Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, and Stephen Eustáquio, the Canadians hope home-continent familiarity can help them make a deeper run than in previous tournaments.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive as one of the tournament’s underdogs but possesses a squad capable of causing problems for any opponent. Returning to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, the Bosnians will look to start strongly and build momentum in a group where every point could prove decisive.

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Canada probable lineup

Canada are expected to deploy a balanced 4-4-2 formation featuring its most experienced attacking duo up front as it look to make a winning start to the tournament.

Jayden Nelson of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal. Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Canada probable lineup (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston; Liam Millar, Ismaël Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan: Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina probable lineup

Bosnia and Herzegovina are also expected to line up in a 4-4-2 system, relying on a disciplined defensive structure and the attacking partnership of Ermedin Demirović and Samed Baždar.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina probable lineup (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj; Sead Kolašinac, Nihad Muha­remović, Nikola Katić, Amar Dedić; Amar Memić, Benjamin Tahirović, Ivan Bašić, Esmir Bajraktarević; Ermedin Demirović, Samed Baždar.