Why is Eberechi Eze not starting today for England vs Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Taking on Croatia in Group L, England make their long-awaited debut in the 2026 World Cup. However, Eberechi Eze has been left off the starting XI.

With Eberechi Eze missing from their starting lineup, England take on Croatia in the Group L opener at the 2026 World Cup. Dealing with a star-studded 26-man roster, head coach Thomas Tuchel has to make some tough decisions, and it seems Eze got the short end of the stick this time.

With no reports of an injury or any type of physical discomfort, Eze’s absence from England’s starting XI against Croatia appears to be entirely a tactical decision by the gaffer. Eze isn’t the only Arsenal player who will be watching England’s 2026 World Cup debut from the bench, though, as Bukayo Saka will not be starting against Croatia either.

Perhaps the Three Lions will come to regret their absences. Just like they might look back at the absences of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Maguire, who aren’t at the 2026 World Cup. As the Englishmen take on Croatia, Tuchel has also left Marc Guehi, England’s only foreign-born player on the squad, out of the starting XI.

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England’s starting XI

Kickstarting England’s World Cup campaign in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Tuchel is sending out the following starting lineup at Dallas Stadium: Jordan Pickford will be in goal; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, and Nico O’Reilly will form the back line; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, and Jude Bellingham will feature in midfield; while Noni Madueke, Harry Kane (captain), and Anthony Gordon will lead the attack.

Eberechi Eze of England.

Exactly 60 years have passed since England’s first and only World Cup title. Perhaps the most coveted trophy in international soccer will finally be coming home as the Three Lions begin their journey at the 2026 World Cup.

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Eze’s numbers with the Three Lions

The 27-year-old made his debut for England’s senior national team in 2023 under Gareth Southgate. Since then, he has played 17 matches for the Three Lions and scored three goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Eze is set to make his World Cup debut in 2026, but he will begin as a substitute against Croatia. Whether he comes off the bench or has to wait longer for his first appearance in the tournament remains to be seen.