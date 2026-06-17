Why Harry Maguire isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with England

During the 2026 World Cup, the England national team is without Harry Maguire, who is left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

England are always considered one of the leading contenders, and the 2026 World Cup is no exception. Despite the absence of long-time defender Harry Maguire, who is omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s squad for tactical reasons, this team has all the tools to be a major force in the tournament.

The veteran Manchester United defender, who also served as a former captain of the England national team, represented his country at both the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Across those two tournaments, he made 12 appearances, helping his team reach the semifinals in his first campaign and the quarterfinals in the latter.

The news of his omission came as a surprise, and he even appeared visibly shocked, something he expressed on social media. Evidently, the German manager opted for a generational transition within the squad, and Maguire became one of the players affected by that decision.

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Which defenders are included in England’s squad?

When Thomas Tuchel finalized his defensive lineup for the 2026 World Cup, he assembled a masterful blend of elite versatility, towering physicality, and tactical intelligence. The squad features the seasoned leadership of John Stones, whose composure and ball-playing abilities provide a bedrock of stability, alongside the robust and reliable presence of Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa in central defense.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, looks on during the England World Cup 2026.

Adding sheer height and relentless aerial dominance to the backline is Dan Burn, complemented by the youthful energy and high-ceiling potential of Jarell Quansah. The flanks are equally formidable, boasting the explosive athleticism and technical prowess of Reece James, the dynamic wing-back capabilities of Djed Spence, and the versatile, hard-working Trevoh Chalobah.

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Rounded out by the tactical flexibility of Nico O’Reilly, who offers unique depth to the defensive structure, this carefully curated unit stands as a testament to Tuchel’s commitment to a modern, adaptable, and impenetrable defense on the world’s biggest stage.