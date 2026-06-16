Why Hugo Lloris isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup for France

France is chasing another FIFA World Cup run, but one of the greatest captains in Les Bleus history is nowhere to be found. Hugo Lloris defined an era between the posts, making his absence from the 2026 tournament impossible to ignore.

A World Cup winner in 2018 and a finalist again in 2022, Hugo Lloris was a constant presence for more than a decade. So why isn’t one of France’s greatest-ever players taking part in the tournament in North America?

The answer has nothing to do with injury or a last-minute snub. The goalkeeper retired from international soccer in January 2023, just weeks after France‘s dramatic defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

He explained that he had reached the end of his cycle with the national team and felt it was the right moment to step aside after giving everything to the shirt. At the time, he said he preferred to leave while still competing at the highest level.

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Did Hugo Lloris consider returning to the France national team?

Hugo Lloris would have considered returning to France if Didier Deschamps had asked him to. Despite retiring in January 2023, the veteran reportedly remained open to a surprise comeback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Lloris of France reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

According to a report from L’Équipe, later picked up by Yahoo Sports and Get French Football News, he would have accepted a place as France’s third-choice goalkeeper if the coaching staff believed his experience could help the squad.

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He reportedly had no desire to reclaim the starting role from Mike Maignan and instead saw himself as a potential mentor for the younger players. The idea gained traction because France faced questions about its depth behind Maignan.

While Lucas Chevalier and Brice Samba emerged as candidates for backup roles, some observers wondered whether Deschamps could lean on a trusted veteran for one final tournament.

However, there is an important distinction between being available and actively pushing for a return. He never publicly campaigned for a recall and repeatedly defended his original decision to retire from international soccer.

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What is Hugo Lloris doing now?

Hugo Lloris is currently the starting goalkeeper for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer. After leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his long Premier League spell, he joined LAFC before the 2024 MLS season.

The move represented a major shift. After more than a decade competing in England and serving as Tottenham‘s captain, he embraced a new challenge in the United States. He became a leader inside the LAFC dressing room.

His performances convinced the club to continue the relationship beyond his initial agreement. In December 2025, LAFC officially announced a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027.

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He has spoken openly about wanting a different experience at this stage of his career. Rather than viewing MLS as a retirement destination, he has described it as an opportunity to remain competitive while embracing a new soccer culture.

How many games did Hugo Lloris play for France?

Hugo Lloris played 145 matches for France, making him the most-capped player in the history of the national team. The legendary goalkeeper surpassed Lilian Thuram’s previous record during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He earned his first senior cap on November 19, 2008, in a goalless friendly against Uruguay at the Stade de France. Then-France manager Raymond Domenech handed him the opportunity as Les Bleus began preparing for the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign.

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What followed was a remarkable 14-year international career defined by consistency, leadership and success. He captained the national team 121 times, another national record, and represented France in four FIFA World Cups, three UEFA European Championships and the UEFA Nations League.

Hugo Lloris on the podium following defeat during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

FIFA noted that no player had worn the armband for France more often than Lloris. His list of achievements includes winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final, and lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2021.

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He also helped Les Bleus reach the Euro 2016 final on home soil and another World Cup final in Qatar in 2022, where France fell to Argentina in one of the most dramatic title matches in tournament history.

His final appearance for France came on December 18, 2022, at Lusail Stadium. He played all 141 minutes of the World Cup final against Argentina, a thrilling 3-3 draw that France ultimately lost on penalties.

Less than a month later, he announced his retirement from international soccer, saying he had “given everything” to the national team and believed it was time to hand over responsibility to the next generation, led by Mike Maignan.